Van ECK Associates Corp Has $78.52 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $78,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Shares of MOS opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.