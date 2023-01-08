Van ECK Associates Corp Has $88.63 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $88,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

