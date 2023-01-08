Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,346 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $68,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.05.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

