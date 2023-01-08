Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $93.11 Million in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,902,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.53% of Valaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth $121,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.40. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $70.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $437.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

