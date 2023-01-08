Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,974 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Tyson Foods worth $95,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

