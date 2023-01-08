Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363,765 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vale worth $54,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in Vale by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after buying an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 21.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 198,699 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Vale Trading Up 3.3 %

VALE opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.