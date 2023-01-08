Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,136,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,980,253 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $94,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $40,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,136 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $12.44 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

