Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363,765 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vale worth $54,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vale by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vale by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 104.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

