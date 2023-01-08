Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 751,284 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1,214.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 751,284 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.32% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $73,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

