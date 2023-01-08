Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $70,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,491 shares of company stock worth $128,245,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $362.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $344.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.83.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

