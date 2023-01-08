Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896,201 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.59% of ChampionX worth $102,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $11,837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 207,976 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

ChampionX Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,919 shares of company stock worth $4,827,903 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.83 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

