Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $105,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $367.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.