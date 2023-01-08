Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.20% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $52,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 348.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 97.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.