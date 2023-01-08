Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.62% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $79,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $281.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.85.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

