Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,386 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 112,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $47,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.11. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $194.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.