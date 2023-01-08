Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 112,933 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,386 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 112,933 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $47,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE PXD opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $194.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

