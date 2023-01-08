Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,329,994 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329,994 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.69% of Tenaris worth $105,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TS. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Tenaris Trading Up 0.7 %

TS opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Further Reading

