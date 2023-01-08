Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 23,432 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,432 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Hess worth $49,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Hess by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,017,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,931,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $149.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

