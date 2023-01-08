Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,541 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,452,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Livent were worth $44,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

