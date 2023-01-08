Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 720,186 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,239,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 720,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $82,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 146,055 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HP opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.40%.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

