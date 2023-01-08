Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 83,740 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,740 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Bunge worth $85,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,160,000 after buying an additional 81,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after buying an additional 463,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.72. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.