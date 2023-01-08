Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 83,740 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.68% of Bunge worth $85,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Bunge Trading Up 3.7 %

Bunge stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

