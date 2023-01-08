Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,212 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.46% of Seabridge Gold worth $42,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.24 and a beta of 0.88. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

