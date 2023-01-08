Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,402 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 545,327 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $52,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.28 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.