Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,598,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199,494 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $41,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.07.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

