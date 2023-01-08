Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,339,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,567,000 after purchasing an additional 122,654 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,642,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 60,199 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 317,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

