Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.77 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20.

