Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VO opened at $207.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

