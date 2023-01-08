Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

VEEV stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $244.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

