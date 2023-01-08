Verisk Analytics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.88 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

