Veriti Management LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $133.79.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

