Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $73.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

