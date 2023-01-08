Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,553,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after buying an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,641,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 113.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,184,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,427,000 after buying an additional 1,160,690 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

