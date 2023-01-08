Veriti Management LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 94,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMAB. William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.12.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $553.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.10 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

