Veriti Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after buying an additional 469,433 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after buying an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hess by 71.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.76. Hess Co. has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

