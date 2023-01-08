Veriti Management LLC Has $531,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 6.8 %

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $447.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $574.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

