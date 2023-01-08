Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 181,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 125,600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $341,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

