Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Stock Performance

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.