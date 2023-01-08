Veriti Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 89,875 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 5.3 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.