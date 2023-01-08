Veriti Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $342.62 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $524.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.99 and its 200 day moving average is $365.77.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.24.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

