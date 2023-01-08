Veriti Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.5 %

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.88.

ROK opened at $267.52 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $339.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.61 and a 200-day moving average of $240.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

