Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

