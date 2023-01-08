Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $290.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.10 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.41 and a 200-day moving average of $295.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

