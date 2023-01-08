Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

