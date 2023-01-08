Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 236.4% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Visa by 10.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,132,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $556,462,000 after buying an additional 307,622 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 372,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $66,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 18.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,841,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $327,184,000 after acquiring an additional 288,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

