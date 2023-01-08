Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $48.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

