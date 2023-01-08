Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

