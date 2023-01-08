WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,459 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 271.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.89.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

