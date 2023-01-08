Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $36.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

CFLT stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

