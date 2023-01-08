Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

